Big Blow To Lucknow Super Giants, Mark Wood To Miss Final Stages Of IPL 2023

New Delhi: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will likely take a massive blow as star pacer Mark Wood will be missing the final stages of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He will be flying back to England to attend the birth of his daughter in late May.

Mark Wood has been a splendid asset for the Lucknow Super Giants in this season, he has taken 11 wickets in his four appearances, including a 5-wicket for 14 on his debut against Delhi Capitals. However, he was not a part of the LSG playing 11 missing in the last two matches due to illness.

Wood will fly home at some point in the coming weeks to be present at the birth of his second child, which he and his wife Sarah are expecting toward the end of May. At this point, it doesn't seem likely that he would go back to India.

Lucknow Super Giants' Upcoming Fixtures KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will be taking on Punjab Kings in their next match on April 28, Friday. After that, they will be playing back-to-back home games against Royal Challengers Bangalore (MAY 1) and Chennai Super Kings (May 3).