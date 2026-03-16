Big blunder at BCCI Naman Awards: Shubman Gill wrongly labeled… Rohit fans blast on social media, full winners list

A major screen blunder sparked controversy at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 as Shubman Gill won top award. Check the full winners list.

Shubman Gill Rohit Sharma

India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill was honoured with the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men) for the 2024-25 season at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 ceremony on Sunday. Smriti Mandhana won the Best International Cricketer (Women) award for the fifth time in her career.

Harshit Rana received the Best International Debut (Men) award, while N Shri Charani won the Best International Debut (Women) honour.

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The night also celebrated Lifetime Achievement Awards for legends Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid, and Mithali Raj with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

Controversy during the BCCI awards ceremony

During the event, the BCCI organised a special discussion with captains of recent ICC trophy-winning teams. T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and Women’s ODI World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur were present, but Rohit Sharma (Champions Trophy 2025 captain) could not attend. Instead, Shubman Gill joined the panel.

However, a major error appeared on the screen when Shubman Gill’s name was displayed – he was wrongly labelled as the Champions Trophy winner captain. The same mistake was visible when BCCI posted the video on social media. After fan backlash, the BCCI media team quickly removed the video.

Another big mistake happened when the U-19 Women’s World Cup 2025 winning team was called on stage for honouring. Instead of the U-19 team photo, the screen behind showed the photo of Harmanpreet Kaur’s senior women’s team. The wrong photo stayed on screen the entire time the U-19 players were on stage.

BCCI Naman Awards 2026, full winners list

Shubman Gill: Polly Umrigar Award, Best International Cricketer (Men) 2024-25

Smriti Mandhana: Best International Cricketer (Women) 2024-25

Harshit Rana: Best International Debut (Men) 2024-25

N Shri Charani: Best International Debut (Women) 2024-25

Deepti Sharma: Most Wickets in ODI International 2024-25 (Women)

Smriti Mandhana: Most Runs in ODI International 2024-25 (Women)

Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award:

Roger Binny

Rahul Dravid

Mithali Raj

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments 2024-25: Mumbai Cricket Association

Lala Amarnath Award

Best All-Rounder in Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions 2024-25: Ayush Mhatre (Mumbai)

Best All-Rounder in Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy

Best Women Cricketer (Junior Domestic) 2024-25: Ira Jadhav (Mumbai)

Best Women Cricketer (Senior Domestic One-Day) 2024-25: Shafali Verma (Haryana)

Most Wickets in Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) 2024-25 – Elite Group: Yashvardhan Singh Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh)

Most Wickets in Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) 2024-25 – Plate Group: Kishan Sarkar (Tripura)

Most Runs in Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) 2024-25 – Elite Group: Shantanu Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

Most Runs in Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) 2024-25 – Plate Group: Pritam Raj (Bihar)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy

Most Wickets in Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19) 2024-25 – Elite Group: Hemchudeshan J (Tamil Nadu)

Most Wickets in Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19) 2024-25 – Plate Group: Arkyajit Roy (Tripura)

Most Runs in Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19) 2024-25 – Elite Group: Nitya J Pandya (Baroda)

Most Runs in Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19) 2024-25 – Plate Group: Raghavan Ramamurthy (Puducherry)

Colonel C.K. Nayudu Trophy (U-23) 2024-25

Most Wickets – Elite Group: Vicky Ostwal (Maharashtra)

Most Wickets – Plate Group: Deepjyoti Saikia (Assam)

Most Runs – Elite Group: Macneil H N (Karnataka)

Most Runs – Plate Group: R. Jashwant Sriram (Puducherry)

Madhavrao Scindia Award