Big boost for Suryakumar & Gambhir as star player returns fit ahead of T20 World Cup 2026, his name is…

Tilak Varma delivered a confident all-round performance in his return from lower abdominal surgery, scoring 38 off 24 balls.

Tilak Varma

The Indian team management can breathe easy after Tilak Varma showcased full match fitness in his comeback game, helping India A secure a commanding 38-run victory over the United States in a high-scoring ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy here on Monday.

Batting first on a flat track, India A adopted the aggressive “attack-at-all-costs” approach seen in the senior team, posting a formidable 238/3 in 20 overs. Narayan Jagadeesan stole the show with a blistering century (104 off 55 balls, including 11 fours and 5 sixes), while captain Ayush Badoni remained unbeaten on 60 off 24 balls to provide the finishing touches.

Tilak Varma’s impressive return

The primary focus was on Tilak Varma, who returned after lower abdominal surgery and a successful three-week ‘return to play’ protocol at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The stylish left-hander from Hyderabad batted at No. 3, scoring a fluent 38 off 24 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes) with no signs of discomfort.

He took particular liking to left-arm spinners Harmeet Singh and Nosthush Kenjige, smashing three boundaries off Harmeet. Tilak’s innings included regal sixes and clean striking, proving his readiness for the senior side’s No. 3 slot ahead of the T20 World Cup opener.

In the field, he sprinted backwards to take a well-judged catch at cover to dismiss Saiteja Mukkamalla, maintaining balance as the ball drifted. He later bowled a tidy spell, claiming a wicket (1/27 in 2 overs) and grabbing his second catch- a complete all-round display that passed his fitness test emphatically.

Key performances and implications

Ravi Bishnoi, pushing for a spot if Washington Sundar is ruled out, picked up 3 wickets to restrict USA despite their fightback.

USA replied positively, reaching 200 all out in 19.4 overs, with Sanjay Krishnamurthi’s explosive 41 off 18 balls and Andries Gous’ 44 providing resistance on the batting-friendly pitch.

Other highlights included Riyan Parag’s limited but positive involvement and Mayank Yadav’s raw pace (0/37 in 3 overs) post-injury, though he appeared rusty with a remodelled action featuring a less pronounced jump.

Selection ripple effects

Tilak’s strong showing likely secures his return to the senior team’s middle order, potentially spelling the end for Sanju Samson, who has struggled with five consecutive failures. Ishan Kishan could be next in line if changes are needed.

India A now gear up for more preparations, with the main T20 World Cup squad (co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka) set to begin their campaign soon. The warm-up served as a perfect confidence booster, especially for Tilak, ensuring the team management heads into the tournament with fewer concerns.