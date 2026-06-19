Big boost for Team India as star all rounder joins squad ahead of 3rd ODI vs Afghanistan

With the ODI series already secured, India have decided to strengthen their squad ahead of the third and final match against Afghanistan in Chennai. The move comes as the team management continues to assess players before a busy international schedule later this year.

The BCCI confirmed on Friday that fast-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana has joined the Indian squad for the final ODI against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Rana recently completed his rehabilitation programme at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence and has now linked up with the squad in Chennai ahead of Saturday’s match.

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In an official statement, the BCCI said: “The Men’s Selection Committee has added Harshit Rana to the India squad for the third and final IDFC First Bank ODI against Afghanistan. Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai.”

Long road back after knee injury

The 24-year-old has been out of action for several months after suffering a ligament strain in his right knee during India’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up game against South Africa in Navi Mumbai.

The injury forced Rana to leave the tournament after bowling just one over. He later underwent surgery and was replaced by Mohammed Siraj in India’s World Cup squad. India eventually went on to lift the T20 World Cup trophy on home soil.

The injury setback also saw him miss out on IPL 2026 where Kolkata Knight Riders brought in Navdeep Saini as his replacement for the season.

Impressive record in ODIs

Rana has already shown his mettle in international cricket despite limited appearances.

The right-arm pacer has played 14 ODIs for India so far, picking up 16 wickets at an average of 27.38 while maintaining an economy rate of 6.21.

His last appearance for India came earlier this year during the home T20I series against New Zealand.

Harshit also included for Ireland and England tour

The return to the ODI squad comes shortly after Rana was named in India’s squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of Ireland and England.

India are scheduled to play seven T20 internationals during that tour, and the selectors appear keen to gradually reintegrate the all-rounder after his recovery.

India head into the final ODI with a 2-0 lead in the three-match series after convincing victories in Dharamsala and Lucknow.

With the series already in the bag, the final match could provide an opportunity for the team management to test additional options and give returning players valuable game time.

India squad for third ODI against Afghanistan

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana.