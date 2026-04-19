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Big call by BCCI! Ajit Agarkar set to continue as chief selector, contract renewed ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

Ajit Agarkar will continue as chief selector after the BCCI renewed his contract, prioritising continuity ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Edited By : Press Trust of India |Apr 19, 2026, 04:46 PM IST

Published On Apr 19, 2026, 04:46 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 19, 2026, 04:46 PM IST

Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar will continue as chairman of the senior selection committee after the BCCI decided to renew his contract for one more year, keeping an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Strong record under Agarkar’s leadership

Under Agarkar’s chairmanship, the selected Indian teams between October 2023 to March 2026 reached four ICC tournament finals, winning three of them two T20 World Cups and one ICC Champions Trophy and it was a foregone conclusion that his contract will be renewed for fourth year.

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BCCI clarifies it’s a renewal, not extension

Agarkar didn’t seek extension. A selector can continue up to four years in either junior or senior selection committee and five years cumulatively across both committees. Hence Ajit’s contract is being renewed and not extended,” a senior BCCI source told PTI.

Agarkar let board decide on his future

Sources close to Agarkar always maintained that he preferred to let the decision-makers assess his panel’s performance rather than seek a renewal himself.

Continuity key ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

Continuity ahead of the 50-over World Cup is one of the key factors behind the board’s decision.

Tough calls taken during Agarkar tenure

During his tenure, the committee has taken several tough calls, including overseeing the Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and gradually phasing out senior pacer Mohammed Shami from international cricket.

It also made a bold selection call, dropping Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill from the T20 World Cup squad and instead fielding a form player in Ishan Kishan.

P

Press Trust of India

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