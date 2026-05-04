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  • Big concern for RCB! Why did in-form star Phil Salt fly to England during IPL 2026? EXPLAINED

Big concern for RCB! Why did in-form star Phil Salt fly to England during IPL 2026? EXPLAINED

Phil Salt scored 202 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 168.33, giving RCB explosive starts.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 04, 2026, 02:25 PM IST

Published On May 04, 2026, 02:25 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 04, 2026, 02:25 PM IST

Phil Salt injury update

Phil Salt injury update

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt has flown back to England for scans on his injured finger which has sidelined him for the side’s last three IPL 2026 matches. In Salt’s absence, RCB have got his England compatriot Jacob Bethell to partner with Virat Kohli at the top of the order.

Salt injury sustained during Delhi Capitals clash

Salt, 29, damaged a finger on his left hand while diving to save a boundary during RCB’s defeat to Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Salt, who holds a central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), returned home at the request of the national team’s management to undergo further assessment.

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RCB hopeful of Salt’s return

Both player and franchise remain hopeful that the finger will heal soon enough for Salt to return to India this month, with RCB aiming to defend the title that they won for the first time last season.

RCB would be eligible to sign a replacement for Salt under IPL regulations in the event that the injury is deemed season-ending, but they are expected to give him every opportunity to recover,” further said the report.

Also Read: MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Preview: Mumbai Indians fight for survival as struggling Lucknow Super Giants battle to stay alive at Wankhede

Salt strong start to IPL 2026 season

Salt had provided a significant spark at the top of the order for RCB by amassing 202 runs across six innings at an impressive strike rate of 168.33 before the finger injury forced him out of the lineup.

The timing of Salt’s injury is a blow for defending champions RCB, who are at second place in the IPL 2026 points table, only behind the Punjab Kings.

RCB next IPL 2026 match

RCB are on a six-day break and are scheduled to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

(With IANS Inputs)

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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