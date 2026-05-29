BIG decision by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027 as Hardik Pandya set to lose captaincy?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is left with two matches only, as in today’s game, we will get our second finalist of the tournament, who will face defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The evening match will be played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

MI likely to review Hardik Pandya’s captaincy after disappointing IPL 2026 campaign

However, if we talk about one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), who won the five titles in the tournament, Mumbai Indians. The atmosphere in the team is not really good as tensions are rising between the franchise and their current captain, Hardik Pandya.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Mumbai Indians had a rough start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, and the ending wasn’t even well for them. Under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, MI played 10 matches, winning four games out of them. Now, according to The Indian Express report, Mumbai Indians may remove Hardik Pandya as the captain of the franchise and look for his replacement. The franchise will also discuss his place in the team.

Also Read: Despite being eliminated from the tournament, THIS SRH star opens up on Indian selection, his name is…

Mumbai Indians likely to make major changes ahead of IPL 2027

The franchise, who is known for their dominance and epic comeback in the tournament, suffered a lack of performance in this year’s edition. We have seen them changing three captains in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 so far.

After Mumbai Indians lost badly to Rajasthan Royals in their final IPL 2026 match, the coaching staff had a meeting with the players. According to a report by The Indian Express, the coaches told the senior players that they should follow the team’s plans and listen to the coaching staff. The report also said that during the season, there were a few times when some players did not follow the advice given by the coaches, even though those suggestions were based on match data and analysis.

For the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, Mumbai Indians are likely to make some big damn changes to their franchise. If they are likely to remove Hardik Pandya as captain, they need to bring a good player as his replacement to lead the franchise towards their sixth title in the tournament.

Also Read: Big jolt for Team India Women ahead of England clash as Harmanpreet Kaur is set to…