Big decision from ICC for BCB ahead of T20 World Cup 2026, they votes to…

Big decision from ICC for BCB ahead of T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out all the details in this news.

Big decision from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the Bangladesh’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026. The ICC board votes to replace Bangladesh if they don’t travel to India and looking for another team to compete in the tournament.

ICC’s big decision on Bangladesh’s participation in T20 World Cup 2026

However, the ICC made this decision by majority and voting. After a lot of discussions, the ICC finally stick to the choice of replacement of Bangladesh’s team with another team. On the other hand, the Bangladesh Cricket Board have been given one more day to think about playing the T20 World Cup on Indian soil.

However, if the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) still stick to their decision on not playing on the Indian soil. Then, another team is likely to replace Bangladesh for the tournament. Scotland are favorites to replace Bangladesh for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Where did the controversy begin?

The controversy began when the BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia said that the BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from their team, and if needed, they can request to select another player in his place. If they make such a request, the BCCI will allow them to add another player to their squad.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL 2026

However, Kolkata Knight Riders replied back and officially announced the exclusion of Bangladesh star from the franchise. ”Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that the IPL regulator, BCCI-IPL, has instructed the team to release Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).” KKR added, ”Following due process and consultation, the player has been released as per the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on February 7th

The 2026 T20 World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka starting on February 7th. Following Bangladesh’s exit from the T20 World Cup, the ICC may release a revised schedule.