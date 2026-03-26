Big honour for Harmanpreet Kaur as ‘Pink Stand’ unveiled at The Omaxe State Stadium in Dwarka

Harmanpreet Kaur has been honoured with a ‘Pink Stand’ at The Omaxe State Stadium in New Delhi, a landmark step to promote inclusivity in cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, now has a stand named after her at The Omaxe State Stadium in Dwarka, New Delhi. India’s inaugural “Pink Stand” has been unveiled, a move designed to make stadiums more inviting for women and families.

The news was shared during a press conference held at the project’s location. Attendees included Harmanpreet Kaur, Mohit Goel (MD, Omaxe Ltd.), and Avneet Soni (Business Head, Omaxe).

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The Harmanpreet Kaur Stand, also known as the Pink Stand, is located in the North (Pavilion) Lower Bowl and will have more than 1,500 seats. These seats offer a close-up, elevated view of the field and are among the best in the 30,000-seater stadium.

The stadium is the centrepiece of The Omaxe State, a massive integrated sports and lifestyle destination spread across over 50 acres in Dwarka Sector 19B with an investment of around â‚¹2,500 crore. The project is designed as India’s first 5-in-1 destination, combining sports, retail, hospitality, food, and social spaces. It is being developed in partnership with DDA.

The Pink Stand was planned in consultation with Harmanpreet Kaur herself, who gave inputs to make the stadium more inclusive and athlete-friendly, especially for women.

Honouring Harmanpreet’s achievements

Omaxe had appointed Harmanpreet Kaur as its brand ambassador before India’s historic ICC Women’s World Cup win in 2025. Naming the stand after her is a way to celebrate her contribution to women’s cricket in India.

This gesture makes Harmanpreet the first Indian woman cricketer to have two stadium stands dedicated to her, underscoring her individual legacy and the increasing prominence of women’s cricket.

What Harmanpreet Kaur said

Speaking at the event, Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her happiness.

“It is truly special to have a stand named after me at The Omaxe State. Cricket has given me so much over the years and this recognition makes the journey even more meaningful. I am grateful to Omaxe for this honour, and it was a pleasure to be included in the planning phase of the stadium to make it more inclusive toward women. It is wonderful to see women’s cricket being recognised in such a meaningful way, and I hope this stadium inspires many young athletes to pursue sports with passion,” Harmanpreet said.

Global consultants for World-Class design

Omaxe has appointed more than 25 national and international consultants for the project. Global design firm Bentel Associates International will handle the architecture and interior design for the commercial, hotel, and club components. The firm brings over six decades of global experience and will design India’s first fully air-conditioned retail high-street, the five-star Gateway Hotel by IHCL, and a membership-based sports club.

The company has also brought in wind and security consultants to ensure the stadium is safe, comfortable, and structurally strong for players and fans.

A destination for the future

The Omaxe State is being built as ‘Delhi’s Own Stadium’ – a place the city can take pride in and visit regularly. The stadium will have dedicated dressing rooms, washrooms, and support facilities for women and para-athletes. It will also feature premium amenities like an infinity pool overlooking the field, cafÃ© spaces, co-working areas, and dormitory facilities for student athletes.

The project includes a 55,000 sq.mt. stadium block and a 30,000 sq.mt. indoor-outdoor sports centre connected by a large central plaza. The retail area spans over 48,000 sq.mt. with high-street shopping, anchor stores, a multiplex, and food outlets. A 158-key five-star Gateway Hotel by IHCL with stadium-view suites is also part of the development. An underground tunnel will connect the hotel directly to the stadium for secure movement during big events.

The whole complex will feature AI-powered smart gates and security measures, designed to facilitate efficient crowd management. There will be eleven entry and exit points, along with designated drop-off areas.

Omaxe, a prominent Indian real estate developer founded in 1987, has a long history of successfully completing projects in various states. This project in Dwarka is intended to redefine sports and lifestyle hubs in India.