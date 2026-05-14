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Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2026 playoffs as THIS star…

Big trouble for Ruturaj Gaikwad's ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 14, 2026, 11:43 AM IST

Published On May 14, 2026, 11:43 AM IST

Last UpdatedMay 14, 2026, 11:43 AM IST

Jamie Overton suffers an injury ahead of IPL 2026 playoffs

Big trouble for CSK ahead of IPL 2026 playoffs

Chennai Super Kings’ hopes of making a late push for entering the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs have taken a huge hit with seam-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton returning to England due to a right thigh injury.

Injury setback for Chennai Super Kings as Jamie Overton returns to UK

Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management,” CSK said in a statement through its social media accounts on Wednesday night.

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Five-time champions CSK did not specify the duration of his absence or confirm if he is ruled out for the remainder of the season, but his participation in the side’s remaining league games appears doubtful.

Also Read: Virat Kohli smashes historic century as RCB return to top spot with win over KKR in IPL 2026

Jamie Overton shines as one of CSK’s top performer in IPL 2026

CSK are still in contention for the playoffs with 12 points in 11 games and are occupying the fifth spot in the points table. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will look to boost their playoff chances when they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday evening.

Overton has been one of the standout performers for CSK this season, emerging as their second-highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps at an average of 17.78. His economy rate has been 8.89, and he was adjudged Player of the Match for figures of 3-36 in the side’s five-wicket win over LSG at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 11.

Jamie Overton’s absence leaves major gap in CSK bowling unit

His ability to strike with the ball and contribute lowerâ€‘order runs had been crucial in balancing the side. Overton’s absence compounds CSK’s injury woes in a campaign already hampered by the unavailability of Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, and Ramakrishna Ghosh, apart from MS Dhoni being on the sidelines due to a calf injury.

Overton’s ability to strike with the ball and contribute lowerâ€‘order runs had been crucial in balancing the side. His departure leaves a significant void in their bowling attack, and the team management will need to rely on other options to fill the gap quickly.

Also Read: PBKS vs MI Match Prediction: Can Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings stop Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala?

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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