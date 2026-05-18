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Big jolt for England team as former skipper Mike Smith dies at the age of 92

Sad moment for England cricket as they lost former captain Mike Smith at the age of 92. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 18, 2026, 08:55 PM IST

Published On May 18, 2026, 08:55 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 18, 2026, 08:55 PM IST

Mike Smith passed away at the age of 92

Mike Smith dies at the age of 92

Former England Test captain Mike Smith, widely known by his initials MJK, has died at the age of 92, the Warwickshire County Cricket Club said on Monday.

Warwickshire pays tribute to England great MJK Smith after his passing

Smith, who combined a distinguished cricket career with a brief stint as a rugby union international in 1956, represented England in 50 Tests and captained the side on 25 occasions from 1958 to 1972. In all, Smith made 2,278 runs, including three centuries and 11 fifties, and was awarded his OBE in 1976 for services to cricket.

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Warwickshire confirmed the news of his demise with a moment of silence observed by players and officials before play began on Day Four of their County Championship fixture against Glamorgan.

â€œWarwickshire County Cricket Club are saddened to learn of the passing of Bearsâ€™ legend MJK Smith at the age of 92. Once a Bear, Always a Bear,â€ the club posted on their social media accounts.

MJK Smith leaves behind a rich legacy in England and county cricket

Smith captained Warwickshire from 1957 to 1967 and scored 39,832 first-class runs in 637 matches during his county career, the 18th-highest total in overall records. Before coming to Warwickshire, Smith also turned out for Leicestershire from 1951 to 1955 and even turned out for Oxford University for two years.

His Test debut came in 1958 against New Zealand in Birmingham. Initially tried as an opener, Smith flourished in the middle order and hit his maiden century against India at Old Trafford in 1959. His captaincy opportunity arrived during the 1963â€‘64 tour of India in the absence of Ted Dexter and Colin Cowdrey. Across 25 Tests as skipper, he suffered defeat only three times, with five wins and 17 draws.

Following retirement, Smith served five years as a referee before returning to Warwickshire as their chairman in 1991 and served in the role till 2003, apart from being an ICC match referee. His son Neil, known as NMK, carried forward the family legacy by captaining Warwickshire and representing England in ODIs.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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