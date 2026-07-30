Big jolt for Indian fans as Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Big shock for Indian cricket fans as the star Indian player and one of the greatest batters of all time, Ajinkya Rahane, announced his retirement from all the formats of cricket.

This big shocker was disclosed by Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik: “Ajinkya Rahane’s retirement marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian cricket. His dedication, composure under pressure, and commitment to excellence have made him one of Mumbai cricket’s finest ambassadors. His legacy will inspire generations to come.“

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Ajinkya Rahane ends his career with a emotional video on social media

Ajinkya Rahane revealed about his retirement on his social media handles: “The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, we simply have to respect it and move forward. I have always relied on timing in my batting and I have always understood its importance. Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats.“

“From those early days traveling from Dombivli as a young boy just to practice, I gave this game everything I had. Every single day, every innings, every opportunity I got to bat, the dream was always to wear the India cap. I lived by one simple rule: always put my country and my team ahead of myself.I played this game with complete honesty and I have always believed that if your intent is right, the game will always take care of you. Since the time I made my debut as a first-class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously and I feel so proud to have been a part of over the last 20 years. While my chapter as an Indian cricketer comes to an end, my journey with the game doesn’t,” he added.

“I look forward to helping the next generation, sharing the values this sport has taught me, and giving back to the game that has given me everything. From starting out as a young player in Mumbai, to playing for India, it has been an absolute honor. There have been many wins and losses along the way, but the sheer joy of playing cricket, being part of different teams, and creating lifelong memories, that has been the greatest satisfaction of my career. To the BCCI, the MCA, my teammates, my coaches, every IPL franchise, to Radhika, my entire family, my friends, and everyone who stood by me, thank you,” he concluded.

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