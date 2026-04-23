IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • Big jolt for Mumbai Indians! Rohit Sharma out of MI’s playing XI vs CSK, but set for…

Big jolt for Mumbai Indians! Rohit Sharma out of MI’s playing XI vs CSK, but set for…

Big call ahead of MI vs CSK! Sanjay Bangar wants this player back as impact player.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 23, 2026, 02:21 PM IST

Published On Apr 23, 2026, 02:21 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 23, 2026, 02:21 PM IST

Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are set to face fellow five time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar believes that the team should look to utilise Rohit Sharma and have him in the playing XI, either as a pure batter or as an impact player for the batting innings.

Bangar suggests impact role for Rohit

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the clash is the potential return of former captain Rohit Sharma, who has been recovering from a hamstring issue. Bangar suggested that even a limited role for Rohit could have a significant impact on MI’s fortunes.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Rohit-de Kock partnership key, says Bangar

Even if it’s purely as a batter or impact player, MI should look to use him. Strong starts are crucial, and the most successful teams this season have had both batting and bowling firing together. If Rohit and Quinton de Kock can build a solid opening stand, it eases the pressure on Suryakumar Yadav and the middle order. At this stage, MI should consider taking a calculated risk on his fitness and use him as an impact substitute,” Bangar told JioStar.

Bangar’s assessment comes at a time when Mumbai are still searching for stability, particularly with underwhelming returns from senior players like Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Hardik Pandya. However, the return of experienced names could provide a timely boost.

Tilak Varma’s century boosts MI confidence

With both teams struggling for consistency and placed in the lower half of the table, Mumbai head into the contest on the back of a much-needed win, powered by a century from Tilak Varma. Bangar pointed out that contributions from key players indicate that confidence within the MI camp remains intact.

Bumrah, spinners and team balance impress: Bangar

Confidence isn’t an issue for MI. The runs are coming from key players, with impactful hundreds by Quinton de Kock in an earlier game and Tilak Varma in the last one. Jasprit Bumrah taking the new ball was a positive, and the spinners have chipped in as well. Ghazanfar looks like a solid option alongside Santner. With Will Jacks available, MI are gradually settling into their best combination,” he said.

MI vs CSK: Crucial clash in points table race

With both teams desperate to climb up the standings and reignite their campaigns, Bangar’s remarks underline the importance of experience and balance as MI look to turn their season around in one of the IPL’s most storied rivalries.

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Good news for Delhi Capitals! Mitchell Starc set for IPL 2026 debut vs Rajasthan Royals

Good news for Delhi Capitals! Mitchell Starc set for IPL 2026 debut vs Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag backs RR bowlers, speaks on form and team strategy after key win

Riyan Parag backs RR bowlers, speaks on form and team strategy after key win
What went wrong for Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG? Rishabh Pant breaks silence after fourth straight loss in IPL 2026

What went wrong for Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG? Rishabh Pant breaks silence after fourth straight loss in IPL 2026
IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer star as Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs

IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer star as Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs

Latest News

Big blow for MI! Rohit Sharma out of playing XI

Good news for DC! Starc set for IPL 2026 debut vs RR

Parag backs bowlers, speaks on form and team strategy after win

Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026

LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Live score

Good news for CSK ahead of MI clash as MS Dhoni is all set to return

Editor's Pick

KKR’s vice-captain Rinku Singh reveals mindset behind match-winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026

KKR’s vice-captain Rinku Singh reveals mindset behind match-winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026
Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings in the middle of IPL 2026 after MS Dhoni’s injury as THIS star…

Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings in the middle of IPL 2026 after MS Dhoni’s injury as THIS star…
RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets
Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026

Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026
Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?

Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 highlights: Chennai Super Kings won by 32 runs

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 highlights: Chennai Super Kings won by 32 runs