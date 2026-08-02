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  • Big jolt for Team India ahead of Sri Lanka Test series as THIS star suffers injury setback, his name is…

Big jolt for Team India ahead of Sri Lanka Test series as THIS star suffers injury setback, his name is…

The Indian side found themselves in big trouble as a star player meets an injury setback ahead of the Sri Lanka Test. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Aug 02, 2026, 02:52 PM IST

Published On Aug 02, 2026, 02:52 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 02, 2026, 02:52 PM IST

Big injury for star player ahead of Sri Lanka Test

Big injury for star player ahead of Sri Lanka Test

India’s cricket team has suffered a huge and shocking blow before the big Sri Lanka series! Their superstar fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is completely ruled out due to injury.

Bumrah was chosen for the important two-Test series, but his fitness was always a big question mark. Now, fresh reports say he has not recovered at all and will sadly miss the entire series.

Fresh knee injury puts Jasprit Bumrah in doubt ahead of opening Test against Sri Lanka

The first Test match is set to begin on August 15. The cricket board is expected to quickly find a replacement for this massive loss.

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According to reports, Bumrah is still feeling a lot of pain and discomfort in his left knee. Even after special checks at the top cricket centre, doctors say it is too risky for him to play. He has been strictly advised to rest and recover fully before bowling again.

This injury happened during the recent one-day series against England, forcing him to sit out the crucial final match at Lord’s.

Also Read: Deep Dasgupta backs THIS star, urges India to focus on long-term Test rebuild

Bumrah setback leaves India facing tougher road in World Test Championship race

This Test series against Sri Lanka is super important for India in the World Test Championship. To have a real chance of reaching the big final, India must win both matches and take a clean 2-0 victory.

Without their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, this is a massive and terrible blow for the Indian team.

The first exciting Test match starts in Galle on August 15. The second one will be played in Colombo on August 23.India now has a tough job ahead. They must win seven out of their remaining nine Test matches to stay in the race for the championship final. After Sri Lanka, they will face two Tests against New Zealand and then five big Tests at home against Australia.

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens up on Team India return after successful IPL 2026, says…

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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