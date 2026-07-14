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  • Big jolt for Team India as England tour could be the final assignment for THIS coach, his name is…

Big jolt for Team India as England tour could be the final assignment for THIS coach, his name is…

Team India could face a big setback in the middle of the ODI series against England, as a report has claimed a massive change in the Indian management. To know everything about the story, you need to scroll down to read all the details about the likely change.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 14, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

Published On Jul 14, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 14, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

Team India coach exit report in the middle of ENG tour

Team India coach exit report in the middle of England tour

The Indian team is playing their first ODI against England. This series is going to be important for Shubman Gill’s side as the Indian team are coming up losing six consecutive matches in the T20I format, under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy.

England vs India first ODI playing XI

England (Playing XI): Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

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Also Read: Shubman Gill reveals India’s long-term ODI plan as England opt to bat in series opener

Ryan ten Doeschate likely to leave Team India setup due to personal reasonsÂ 

In the recent matches, the Indian team showed a poor performance, which pointed out all the focus on Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer. Ahead of the match between India and England, there’s a big update coming about massive changes in the Indian management.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate wants to leave the team. Not only this, if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and head coach Gautam Gambhir allowed his urge to leave the responsibility of the team and assistant coach, this week could be his last as the assistant coach of an Indian team. The reports also claimed that the reason behind his step had nothing to do with job dissatisfaction.

However, former Netherlands star Ryan ten Doeschate joined the team two years back and proved his worth and showcased his experience as well. According to the reports, Doeschate’s contract is likely to end between 12th and 14th July. His tenure depends on all parties’ agreement.

According to Cricbuzz, Ryan ten Doeschate has decided to step away due to personal reasons. The report claims he wants to spend more time with his family in London and is now looking for a job that involves less travelling and a lighter work schedule.

Also Read: Jos Buttler achieves a huge feat against India in the first ODI, joins elite list and becomes…

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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