Big jolt for Team India as England tour could be the final assignment for THIS coach, his name is…

The Indian team is playing their first ODI against England. This series is going to be important for Shubman Gill’s side as the Indian team are coming up losing six consecutive matches in the T20I format, under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy.

England vs India first ODI playing XI

England (Playing XI): Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

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Ryan ten Doeschate likely to leave Team India setup due to personal reasonsÂ

In the recent matches, the Indian team showed a poor performance, which pointed out all the focus on Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer. Ahead of the match between India and England, there’s a big update coming about massive changes in the Indian management.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate wants to leave the team. Not only this, if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and head coach Gautam Gambhir allowed his urge to leave the responsibility of the team and assistant coach, this week could be his last as the assistant coach of an Indian team. The reports also claimed that the reason behind his step had nothing to do with job dissatisfaction.

However, former Netherlands star Ryan ten Doeschate joined the team two years back and proved his worth and showcased his experience as well. According to the reports, Doeschate’s contract is likely to end between 12th and 14th July. His tenure depends on all parties’ agreement.

According to Cricbuzz, Ryan ten Doeschate has decided to step away due to personal reasons. The report claims he wants to spend more time with his family in London and is now looking for a job that involves less travelling and a lighter work schedule.

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