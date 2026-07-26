Big jolt for the Indian team as THIS star misses out Sri Lanka tour, his name is…

India and Sri Lanka will face each other in a two-match Test series starting August 15th. Team India is scheduled to be announced by Tuesday. Bad news has arrived for Team India ahead of this series. Spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar will not be available for the first Test against Sri Lanka, starting August 15th. Injured all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and fast bowler Harshit Rana are unlikely to be part of the Indian team for the two-Test tour.

Shubman Gill-led India will face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series

India will tour Sri Lanka next month for a two-Test series. The first Test will be played in Galle from August 15th-19th, and the second Test will be held in Colombo (SSC) from August 23rd-27th.

Suspense over Sundar’s participation in the second Test

According to a BCCI source, Washington’s availability for the second Test will depend on his fitness, as he suffered a leg injury during England’s white-ball tour earlier this month.

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Suspense also remains over Bumrah and Sudarshan

Meanwhile, India’s star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will rest until July 30 and then report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Top-order batsman B Sai Sudarshan’s availability will also depend on his fitness, but the left-handed batsman is reportedly recovering rapidly.