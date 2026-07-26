Big jolt for the Indian team as THIS star misses out Sri Lanka tour, his name is…

A major setback for the Indian team as a star player misses out on the Test against Sri Lanka. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.
Published On Jul 26, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
Last UpdatedJul 26, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
THIS Indian star is ruled out of 1st SL tour
India and Sri Lanka will face each other in a two-match Test series starting August 15th. Team India is scheduled to be announced by Tuesday. Bad news has arrived for Team India ahead of this series. Spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar will not be available for the first Test against Sri Lanka, starting August 15th. Injured all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and fast bowler Harshit Rana are unlikely to be part of the Indian team for the two-Test tour.
India will tour Sri Lanka next month for a two-Test series. The first Test will be played in Galle from August 15th-19th, and the second Test will be held in Colombo (SSC) from August 23rd-27th.
According to a BCCI source, Washington’s availability for the second Test will depend on his fitness, as he suffered a leg injury during England’s white-ball tour earlier this month.
Meanwhile, India’s star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will rest until July 30 and then report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Top-order batsman B Sai Sudarshan’s availability will also depend on his fitness, but the left-handed batsman is reportedly recovering rapidly.