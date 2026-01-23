Big roar from Suryakumar Yadav after 468 days with an iconic performance vs New Zealand in 2nd T20I

Star Indian player Suryakumar Yadav delivers a great batting performance after 468 days and achieves big milestones vs New Zealand.

Team India beat New Zealand in the second T20I match of the series by 7 wickets and leads the series 2-0 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Raipur.

Team India batting performance

While batting, team India lost their opener early as the star Indian players, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, departed for 6 and 0. However, the star batter and skipper of the team, Suryakumar Yadav, played a sensational knock and showcased one of the great batting performances.

Great batting performance from Suryakumar Yadav

As Suryakumar Yadav played hard-hitting knocks for the Indian team. Along with him, Ishan Kishan scored 76 runs off 32 balls with 11 boundaries and 4 sixes. On the other hand, the captain of the ship SKY also scored 82 runs off 37 balls with nine fours and four sixes. However, this is not it. Both Indian stars also achieved some great milestones as Ishan Kishan made his brutal impact on the Indian team after 785 days. Speaking about captain Suryakumar Yadav, he delivered an iconic innings after 468 days.

Both the batters, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, also enter the elite list as the star players enters in the list fastest fifty against New Zealand in T20I history.

Fastest 50 in T20I for India vs New Zealand (balls)

21 balls – Ishan Kishan, Raipur, 2026*

22 balls – Abhishek Sharma, Nagpur, 2026

23 balls – KL Rahul, Auckland, 2020

23 balls – Rohit Sharma, Hamilton, 2020

23 balls – Suryakumar Yadav, Raipur, 2026*

Surya scored his last half-century in 2024

Suryakumar Yadav scored his last half-century in October 2024. He scored 75 runs off 35 balls against Bangladesh. Since then, Surya’s bat has been silent. In his last 23 innings, his average has been between 13 and 14, and his strike rate has been below 120.

SKY and Abhishek Sharma’s iconic records

Star Indian players Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma also achieved the great milestone in the T20I format. Have a look and find out their respective records.



08- Abhishek Sharma

08- Suryakumar Yadav*

07- Phil Salt

07- Evin Lewis

Next match of T20I series will be played of January 25th

The next match of the T20I series between India and New Zealand will be played on January 25th at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.