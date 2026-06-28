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Big shock for fans! Ben Stokes announces retirement during Test against New Zealand

England captain and star player Ben Stokes announced retirement from international career during the Test against New Zealand. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 28, 2026, 08:25 PM IST

Published On Jun 28, 2026, 08:25 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 28, 2026, 08:25 PM IST

Ben Stokes announce retirement

Ben Stokes announce retirement from international cricket

The third Test match between England and New Zealand is going on. In the middle of the game, the fans received a shocking update as star player and England captain Ben Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket.

Ben Stokes was an asset for the England team as he helped them to win crucial matches with his brilliance and impressive leadership and performances as a player.

Ben Stokes delivers emotional retirement message

There’s a video shared by England where Ben Stokes clearly broke the silence about his retirement from international cricket. “There’s something that I know is going to happen over the next two days. These are my last two days as your captain and my last two days representing England. Reasons can wait. I’ve had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand, and I’ve got one more trip to do,” Stokes said.

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The only thing that I ask, please, is can everyone please just do the same? We’ve got a lot of hard work still to do, and the only thing that I want is to be able to walk off the end of that field regardless of the result, knowing that I’ve had this group of men, and one lady, give everything for the last two days, and the only thing I want is just for everyone to give it, not only for me selfishly, but also for this team, and everything else that we’ve got going forward for you blokes. All the taps on the arse (sic), all the emotion, all that kind of stuff, please can we just wait for the end of this game? Because we’ve still got shitload more work to do. And I’ve got a shitload more work to do that I want to do, so… Let’s just go out there and f**king give absolutely everything for another two days,” he added.

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Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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