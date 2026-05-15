BIG trouble for Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR ahead of IPL 2026 playoffs as THIS New Zealand star…

Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are sat on a roller-coaster ride in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. They have played 11 matches in the tournament so far, winning four games out of them.

They are left with three matches in the tournament. However, they have to win every match to increase their chances of entering the qualification of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to play their next match against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans on May 16 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

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Rachin Ravindra leaves KKR squad in the middle of IPL 2026

Ahead of this match and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders faced major trouble as the star New Zealand player and one of the finest batters of all time, who is known for his impressive batting performance and iconic knocks, Rachin Ravindra, has returned to New Zealand.

The reason behind that decision was his commitment to the New Zealand team as they are set to play against England in the Test match. On Friday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) confirmed it. “Rachin Ravindra has returned home to begin his red-ball preparations for New Zealand’s upcoming Test tour to England.”

The franchise bought him for Rs 2 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. But, he didn’t play a match for them in this year’s edition.

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KKR faced a 6-wicket defeat against RCB

Speaking about Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) performance in IPL 2026, KKR played their last match against defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Raipur. Where they suffered a 6-wicket defeat by their opponents.

Star Indian batter and one of the finest players of all time, Virat Kohli, who is known for his impressive batting performance and attacking approach. Kohli showcased a brilliant performance against KKR as he produced a 105-run unbeaten innings off 60 balls, including 11 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 175.

Virat Kohli’s magical performance helped RCB to get a much-needed victory as they rank at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table. After this victory, RCB collected the 16 points in the tournament, and they are safe and sort to qualify for the knockout stage.

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