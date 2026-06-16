Big trouble for Pakistan Women as they are fined for slow over rate after heavy defeat to India

Pakistan have been fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Group A clash of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Fatima Sana accepts ICC sanction following India clash

The two rivals squared off in a high-profile encounter on Sunday, but the Women in Blue handed a 64-run defeat to the Women in Blue.

“Trudy Anderson of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Pakistan were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

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“Pakistan captain Fatima Sana pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Claire Polosak and Jacquline Williams, third umpire Eloise Sheridan and fourth umpire Sue Redfern levelled the charge,” the ICC said in a statement.

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Pakistan collapse under spin pressure as India secure comfortable victory

India began their campaign strongly, achieving a convincing 64-run win over rivals Pakistan in front of a record audience of 18,814. After losing key openers Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues early, the team found themselves at a fragile 18/2 but managed to recover. Smriti Mandhana led the charge with an outstanding, smooth 68 from 44 balls, including 9 fours and 2 sixes. She formed a crucial 91-run partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 36.

Pakistan’s bowlers attempted a late-innings squeeze, but Richa Ghosh shifted the momentum by smashing a rapid 34 off 17 balls. Her powerful finish, including 23 runs off the 19th over, pushed India to a strong total of 170/6. Pakistan began their demanding 171-run chase with strong intent, scoring a quick 52 runs in the powerplay to match India. However, when India deployed their spinners, Pakistan’s batting order struggled and collapsed under the continuous spin pressure.

Deepti Sharma was the clear star of the evening. She first weakened Pakistan by executing a precise run-out that dismissed Muneeba Ali (41), then dominated the batting lineup. Deepti ended with her best T20I figures of 5/10, earning the Player of the Match award. Spinner Shree Charani supported her excellently, taking 3/21. Pakistan experienced a severe collapse, losing their final 6 wickets for only 31 runs and being dismissed for 106 in the 17th over.

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With IANS Inputs.