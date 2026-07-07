BIG trouble for Team India ahead of England clash as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit by a ball during the practice session

Team India and England are all set for the third clash of the T20I series. This game is one of the most important games in the series. The Indian team needs to win this match. If they fail to do that, they will not be able to win the series.

The last match was not a good one for the Indian team as the hosts thrashed them and made the match one-sided. For the England team, Jacob Bethell was the player who showcased a brilliant batting performance and created trouble for the Indian team. Shreyas Iyer’s side were building great momentum in the match.

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However, Jacob Bethell’s match-winning knock ruined all the plans of the Indian team. Speaking about his knock, Bethell produced an innings of 76 runs off 46 balls. In his knock, he smashed five fours and five sixes, at a strike rate of 165.

In this match, Indian players will be aware and show smartness on the field. All eyes will be on the star Indian player, who made his debut for the national team in the last match against England and became the youngest player to achieve that feat.

In the previous match, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wouldn’t be able to score a big knock as he was dismissed for 14 runs off 10 balls, including two sixes at a strike rate of 140.

Ahead of the third T20I of the series, Team India could face big trouble as the video is getting viral on social media, where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was seen practicing in the nets for the clash. During the practice session, Sooryavanshi was hit by a ball by specialist Raghavendra Dwivedi, a member of Team India’s support staff, who was throwing him a throw. Suddenly, Vaibhav misses a short-pitched ball, which hits him in the ribs. After this incident, Sooryavanshi fell to the ground and was seen suffering from pain.

Raghuvendra Dwivedi Throwdown Specialist Of Indian Cricket Team Bowled 150kmph Delivery That Hit Suryavanshi Badly On His Ribs. He Fell On The Ground And Raghuvendraâ€™s First Reaction Was To Pick Up The Ball Instead Of Checking On Him. Bro, He Is Just 15 Years Old. At Least Showâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/H0hrnvXthh — Ã‰lysÃ©eCricket (@CricketElysee) July 6, 2026

The main question is will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play in the third T20I against England as there is no confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s unavailability for the match.

Also Read: ENG vs IND: England announce unchanged playing XI for third T20I against India