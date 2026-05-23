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Big update ahead of LSG vs PBKS clash as Arjun Tendulkar makes his in IPL 2026 debut

Star Indian pacer Arjun Tendulkar makes his debut for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 23, 2026, 07:23 PM IST

Published On May 23, 2026, 07:23 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 23, 2026, 07:23 PM IST

Arjun Tendulkar makes his IPL 2026 debut

Arjun Tendulkar makes his IPL 2026 debut against PBKS

LSG vs PBKS: The match no. 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

However, there’s a big update ahead of this clash as star Indian pacer, Arjun Tendulkar made his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 debut for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the tournament. He got the chance to play in the last time.

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Punjab KingsÂ (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super GiantsÂ (Playing XI): Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Here’s what Rishabh Pant said after the toss, “I think we would have bowled first also because the wicket here, this wicket is good for batting irrespective of bowling first or batting first. It definitely is one of the better wickets where we have played this season. I think it’s going to be one of the most high scoring matches. We have two changes. Arjun (Tendulkar) comes in and Arshin (Kulkarni) come in. Everyone knows it’s been a tough season for us, but it has also been a time of significant learning, both as a team and personally. We sincerely apologize to our fans who have come in big numbers to support us from across the country, especially from all of UP. At the same time, we are determined to come back stronger as a team, regardless of the outcome, to cheer them up and we will give our 100%.

Here’s what Shreyas Iyer said after the toss, “We’re going to bowl first. We’ve got two changes, Marco (Jansen) and Vyshak (Vijaykumar) come in. It is suddenly exciting (on being in a do-or-die situation). It’s like a do or die game for us. I would say rather do. So it’s looking forward to the challenge. Never been in this situation before, as in the league table. But the boys are super excited. They’re eagerly waiting to see how it turns out at the end of the day.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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