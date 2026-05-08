Big update for Team India ahead of Ireland and England T20I series as THIS star will replace Suryakumar Yadav as captain, his name is…

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to plan a big decision for the Indian team ahead of the T20I series against Ireland and England in the upcoming days.

Team India is set to face Ireland and England in the T20I series. Team India will face Ireland on June 26, for the first time in the series. Meanwhile, after the Ireland series, their focus will shift to another T20I series as they will face one of the toughest rivals, England on July 1.

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BCCI likely to replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20 team captain

According to The Times of India, ahead of these highly-intense series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are likely to make a big decision regarding the Indian team’s captaincy. Recently, star Indian batter and one of the finest players of all time, Suryakumar Yadav handled team India’s captaincy for a long period of time. But, his recent form and consistency in runs played a major setback for the Indian team. Suryakumar Yadav has been a great asset for Team India, his contribution and hard work helped ‘The Men in Blue’ to achieve many milestones.

Team India and cricket fans know the worth of Suryakumar Yadav in the team. He did an absolute brilliant job for the Indian team. His impressive captaincy and strategy helped the Indian team to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and Asia Cup 2025. But, his place is in danger. Afterall, according to reports, BCCI are likely to replace Suryakumar Yadav with star Indian player, Shreyas Iyer in the Ireland and England T20I series.

Shreyas Iyer’s impressive captaincy in IPL

Shreyas Iyer’s stats showcased his ability to handle the team’s responsibility in the series. If we discuss his Indian Premier League (IPL) stats, he is the only player to lead three different franchises (Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings) to the IPL final. Not only this, he also helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win the IPL 2024 title, for the third time.

If we discuss Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Punjab Kings has played ten matches in the tournament so far, winning six out of them. Punjab Kings hold the second spot in the points table with 13 points. They are left with the four games in the tournament. They need to win two games in the tournament to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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