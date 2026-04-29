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Big update on Rohit Sharma’s availability ahead of MI vs SRH clash in IPL 2026

Will Rohit Sharma return vs SRH? Big fitness update puts MI on edge in IPL 2026.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 29, 2026, 12:33 PM IST

Published On Apr 29, 2026, 12:33 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 29, 2026, 12:33 PM IST

Rohit Sharma injury update

Rohit Sharma injury update

The Mumbai Indians, who have won the IPL five times, are still waiting for clarity on when their star opener Rohit Sharma will return after suffering a hamstring injury in IPL 2026. There is still no confirmation on whether he will play the next match, and this uncertainty is becoming a big worry as the tournament approaches its crucial phase.

MI are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, but Rohit’s availability remains unclear. The team management is keeping a close watch on his fitness and will take a late call.

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Rohit has continued to progress, but any call on his involvement in Wednesday’s game will be taken at the toss,” an MI source told PTI leading up to the match.

With this situation, there is a strong chance that Rohit could miss his fourth consecutive match, which is a big setback for the team.

Opening combination struggles without Rohit

In Rohit’s absence, MI have tried several opening combinations but have not found the right balance. The team has struggled to get good starts at the top.

Young batter Danish Malewar has not been able to deliver consistently, and filling Rohit’s role has been difficult. This is even more concerning because Rohit had started the season in good form before his injury.

Batting unit yet to find rhythm

The problem is not just at the top. Players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have also struggled to score runs consistently.

MI had a six-day break after their heavy 103-run loss to Chennai Super Kings. Although they managed a win against Gujarat Titans earlier, the team has lacked consistency, especially in batting.

Long injury break raises concerns

It has been 17 days since Rohit last played, and fans are starting to worry. The injury was initially described as minor, but the delay in his return has raised doubts.

Rohit has been doing light training and net sessions, but it is still unclear whether there are any complications or if the team is just being cautious because of his importance and experience.

Santner ruled out, Maharaj likely replacement

MI have another injury concern as Mitchell Santner is expected to miss the rest of the season after injuring his left shoulder while fielding.

Keshav Maharaj is likely to replace him for the remainder of IPL 2026.

The Mumbai Indians are in ninth place on the points table right now, with only two wins in seven games. They need to make a strong comeback to stay in the playoff race as the competition gets tougher.

Rohit’s return could be beneficial, but MI will have to manage without their experienced opener until they have more information.

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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