New Delhi: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election 2020, the Mahagathbandhan alliance in the state –the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties released its poll manifesto on Saturday. The manifesto was released by Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Minister face Tejashwi Yadav in the presence of Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shaktisinh Gohil.

“Our Manifesto is–Prann Hamara Sankalp Badlav Ka. I am a pure Bihari. My DNA is pure. As I have announced that if we come to power, we will give jobs to 10 lakh youth in the first cabinet. Forms of government jobs will be free. The government will bear the travel expenses of the candidates going to the exam center. Karupuri Shram Vir sahayata Kendra will be opened across the state to help people in need. We will help the ad hoc teachers too”, Yadav said, making plenty of promises.

Speaking at the occasion, Congress’ Randeep Singh Surjewala said that if ‘Mahagathbandhan’ forms the government, it will pass a Bill in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three ‘anti-farm laws’. “If we form the government, under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, we will pass a Bill in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three anti-farm laws”, said Surjewala.

Here are the highlights of Mahagathbandhan’s manifesto:

-Jobs will be given to 10 lakh youth in the first cabinet meeting

-Expense of candidate appearing for government examination will be borne by the government

-Infrastructure will be made world-class

-A Bill will be brought in Bihar in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three “anti-farm laws”

-‘Karpoori Sahayata Shram Kendra’ will be set up across state to help people in need

-Focussing on the education sector, 12 per cent state budget will be spent on education and there will be one teacher on every 30 students in Primary schools and one teacher on 35 students in secondary school.

-Appointment of art, computer and sports teacher for every school.

-Under ‘Smart Gram Yojana’, a clinic with a doctor and nurse will be established in every panchayat, the manifesto said.