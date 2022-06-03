Birthday Special: Top Five Bowling Performances Of Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram was brutal with the ball in International cricket. He had the pace and swing to dismantle any batting line-up during his playing days and the former Pakistani captain did so on many occasions to take his team to victories. Pakistan were often reliant on their pace batteries to win matches and Wasim led that department for many years. He formed a formidable partnership with Waqar Younis which proved very crucial for Pakistan during the 90s.

Wasim played a total of 104 Test matches and took more than 400 wickets with an average of 23.62. He was a force to reckon with in ODIs too and took more than 500 wickets in 356 matches in the limited over format.

The legendary pacer had complete mastery over swing and seam and sometimes moved the ball both ways in one delivery. It often confused the batsmen as they used to get caught in two minds before playing the ball. Cricket fans still miss his breathtaking deliveries and often watch old videos to see his craft.

Wasim turns 56 on 3rd June 2022 and on the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at his top five performances with the ball for Pakistan.

5. 5/15 against Zimbabwe

During their heydays, Zimbabwe were a tough nut to crack especially their batting line-up which involved the likes of Andy Flower, Grant Flower and Dave Houghton. However, on 24 December 1993, Wasim crushed them and registered his best bowling figures in the ODI cricket. He took five wickets in seven overs and gave away only 15 runs. Zimbabwe were all out for just 143 in the first match of the series and lost it by seven wickets. Wasim got the player of the match award for his terrific performance.

4. First hat-trick in International cricket

Wasim took his first international hat-trick on 14 October 1989 against the mighty West Indies. He took a total of five wickets for 38 runs in the Champions Trophy match. His scalps included Phil Simmons, Jeff Dujon, Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh. Wasim’s tremendous display helped Pakistan to register a thrilling 11 runs victory over West Indies.

3. Hat-trick against Australia

Wasim repeated his antics just six months after taking his first hat-trick. This time it was Australia who faced Wasim’s supreme swing bowling. He took three wickets for 45 runs and tilted the final match of

Austral-Asia Cup in Pakistan’s favour.

2. First hat-trick in Test Cricket

Wasim ended the wait for his first Test hat-trick in 1999 against Sri Lanka during the Asian Test Championship. The pacer dismantled Romesh Kaluwitharna, Niroshan Bandaratilleke and Pramodya Wickramasinghe on consecutive deliveries. He knocked over as well as trapped the batsmen in front. Wasim took five wickets after spending just 38 runs with the match ending in a draw.

1. World Cup final in 1992

Wasim reached new heights in his career with an all-round performance in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 1992. He showed his true character during the final match. The pacer dismissed Allan Lamb and Chris Lewis on consecutive deliveries to put Pakistan in a commanding position. Wasim picked three crucial wickets to ensure that his country win their first World Cup trophy. In the end, Pakistan defeated England by 22 runs to win the title, while Wasim became the Player Of The Match.