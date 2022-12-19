Bishop, Doull, Gower, Wasim, Waqar, Harbhajan And Azharuddin Lead Star-Studded DP World ILT20 Commentary Panel

Dubai: The UAE’s very own T20 cricket league, the DP World International League T20, continues to make rapid strides towards the first ball of the inaugural season with world-class signings and partnerships to ensure top-class entertainment for the crowds as well as fans who will have an opportunity to watch the tournament on linear and online Zee platforms all around the world.

With players like Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Chris Jordan, Dasun Shanaka, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell and Wanindu Hasaranga, as well as 24 of the UAE’s current and rapidly rising talents, already under its wings, the DP World ILT20 today unveiled a star-studded commentary panel that will call the month-long tournament across the three UAE venues Abu Dhabi (Zayed Cricket Stadium), Dubai (Dubai International Stadium) and Sharjah (Sharjah Cricket Stadium).

Some of the most familiar and renowned voices of cricket legends and experts will be heard describing the riveting action in the inaugural season. The voices behind some of the most iconic moments in the sport in recent years; Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, and David Lloyd will be joined by elite former cricketers including David Gower, Wasim Akram, Mohammad Azharuddin, Harbhajan Singh, Waqar Younis, and Niall O’ Brien.

The panel will also include some of the most popular commentators and experts in the Indian subcontinent Russel Arnold, Rohan Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Saba Karim, Nikhil Chopra, Vivek Razdan, WV Raman, S Sriram, and Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan.

Former India captain Anjum Chopra, and high-profile sports broadcaster Natalie Germanos and will be two esteemed female commentators on the panel, while the presenters include popular names like Sanjana Ganesan, Laura McGoldrick, Alex Jordan, Sastika Rajendran Sagarika Chhetri and Sameena Anwar. Commentary will be available in English, Hindi and Tamil languages.

Speaking about commentating at the DP World ILT20, Harbhajan Singh said, “The UAE has grown tremendously as a cricket nation in the past few years and the nation will have another feather in the cap with the start of the DP World ILT20. I am certain that the power-packed players will produce electrifying performances and commentating on them will be a great experience.”

Meanwhile former West Indian fast bowler Ian Bishop said, “I am really excited to be commentating at the first season of the DP World ILT20. Some of the most prominent T20 stars will be showing their talent across the three iconic UAE venues and I cannot wait to describe the action. The UAE has already hosted some of the biggest cricket tournaments and the country will be treated with another fantastic competition which will be their very own.”

One of the greatest fast bowlers of all time Wasim Akram also spoke about being a part of the commentary panel, “A new T20 league always creates excitement and I am eagerly looking forward to being a part of it. We will have the best seat in the house as commentators and calling the game with some of the legends of the game who are also my friends will be super fun.”

Additionally, the inaugural season of the DP World ILT20 will be graced with more eminent individuals such as five-time ICC Umpire of the Year Award winner Simon Taufel who will be heading the Match Officials panel and will also be umpiring the historic opening match.

Making its debut on January 13 (2023), the inaugural DP World ILT20 promises to be a high-octane competition with some of the greatest cricketing superstars on the planet set to make their way to the UAE to kick-off the league. The league will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

Cricket fans across the world can catch the LIVE telecast of this exciting cricket league on ZEE’s linear channels, digital platform, Zee5 as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema and Zee Thirai.