With a massive following of the game and cricketers in India, the national cricket team is one of the most followed in the world. Also, it is a common sighting to see a big Indian contingent of fans at cricketing venues where the Men in Blue are playing. <p></p> <p></p>Hence, it was not much of a surprise- but bizarre - to see an Indian fan in Australia paying the bill of the Indian players after eating at the same restaurant. <p></p> <p></p>Apparently, the incident took place in Melbourne after the Boxing Day Test, when the players decided to explore the city ahead of the New Year. <p></p> <p></p>A fan, named Navaldeep Singh, who was at the same restaurant posted a video where one can see the likes of Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, and Navdeep Saini. To make the tale more authentic, the fan also posted a picture of the players' bill as he claimed to have paid their entire bill. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Bc mere saamne waale table par gill pant sharma saini fuckkkkkk <a href="https://t.co/yQUvdu3shF">pic.twitter.com/yQUvdu3shF</a></p> <p></p> Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) <a href="https://twitter.com/NavalGeekSingh/status/1344905833801367552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">They are not aware but i have paid there table bill :) . Least i can do for my superstars &#x1f917; <a href="https://t.co/roZgQyNBDX">pic.twitter.com/roZgQyNBDX</a></p> <p></p> Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) <a href="https://twitter.com/NavalGeekSingh/status/1344911413358125056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The fan also revealed how the players and Rohit Sharma reacted after getting to know of the heartwarming gesture. <p></p> <p></p>In the thread, he said:"When they got know that i have paid the bill.. Rohit sharma said bhaji pese lelo yaar acha nai lagta.. i said no sir its on me. Pant hugged me and said photo tabhi hogi jab pese loge wapis. I said no bro not happening. Finally sabane photo khichwai :) mja aa gya yaar #blessed." <p></p> <p></p>"Pant to my wife before leaving - Thank you bhabhi ji for the lunch," he further wrote before closing the thread. <p></p> <p></p>The New Year Test starts on January 7 and it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash with the series leveled.