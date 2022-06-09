Bizarre Scenes In European Cricket League As Batters Run Three After Keeper Collect The Ball In Hilarious Sequence

New Delhi: The European Cricket League (ECC) has delivered some hilarious on-field moments. The players who participate in the tournament are not professionals and thus often get themselves in tricky situations, causing chaotic yet hilarious situations on the field.

A similar incident was witnessed in a match between Prague Barbarians and Vinohrady. Running three runs in not easy in cricket as the grounds are not very big these days but can you imagine a pair running three despite the ball going into the hands of a keeper?

In a hilarious video from the ECC that’s going viral on social media, a batting pair ran three runs due to a funny mistake by the keeper. In the video, the batter was looking to go downtown and charged down the track to hit a big shot. However, he missed the ball before the keeper collected it and thew it at the stumps to get the batter stumped. The ball missed the sticks and the batters ran a run. At the non-striker’s end, the bowler failed to collect the ball cleanly as the batters charged for another run. The bowler had a throw at the striker’s end ,but the keeper failed to collect the ball properly once again which allowed the batting pair to steal the third run.

Even the commentators were in splits watching the things unfold on the ground. Meanwhile, the match was curtailed to a three over game due to the rain. Prague Barbarians batted first and scored 24 runs in their quota of overs. However, Vinohrady CC could only score 19 runs in their three overs and lost the match by five runs.