Australian women cricketer Meg Lanning got a reprieve on Tuesday during the tri-series final against India women at Junction Oval, Melbourne. The strange incident took place in the 14th over of the match, when Lanning played the ball to long-off and took off for a single.

India women cricketer Shikha Pandey picked up the ball and took a shy at the stumps at the bowler’s end. the ball was on its way to dislodge the stumps, but that is when something bizarre happened.

The ball smashed into the stump mic which was placed at the base of the stumps. It hit the stump mic and missed the stumps. Replays showed that Lanning would have been short of her ground.

Lanning could not make the let-off count as she was dismissed for 26 off 19 balls.

Meanwhile, despite opener Smriti Mandhana’s 37-ball 66 in a 155-run chase, India lost the game by 11 runs.

Earlier in the day, Australia Women won the toss and opt to bat. Thanks to Beth Mooney’s 54-ball 71, the hosts posted a challenging 155 for six in 20 overs. For India, Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad with two wickets apiece were the pick of the bowlers.

Chasing 155, apart from Mandhana, no other Indian batter got going as Jess Jonassen was the wrecker-in-chief as she picked five wickets for 12 runs in four overs.