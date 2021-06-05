BLB vs GG Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10: Captain, Vice-captain For Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals, Today’s Probable XIs at National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada on June 5, Saturday

Dream11 Team Tips

TOSS: The ECS T10 Kiel match toss between Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals will take place at 11 PM IST June 5, Saturday

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

BLB vs GG My Dream11 Team

WicketKeeper Swapnil Varhade

Keeper Denis Smith

Batsmen Devon Smith (VC), Roland Cato (C), Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold

All-rounders Mc Donald Daniel, Markel Baptiste, Sharkim Edwards

Bowlers Edward Larry, Redhead Nicklaus, Richard Rogers

BLB vs GG Probable Playing XIs

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith (c), Markel Baptiste, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), Craig Williams

Ginger Generals: Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Samuel Charles (wk), Darel Cyrus, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas

BLB vs GG Squads

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith, Markel Baptiste, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Josh Noel, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), Craig Williams, Ronel Williams, Alvin Ramnauth, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), McDonald Daniel, Narayan Sunil, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus, Brathwaite Jaheim, Garcia Randol, Andrew Sheon

