BLB vs GG Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10: Captain, Vice-captain For Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals, Today’s Probable XIs at National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada on June 5, Saturday

<h2>Dream11 Team Tips</h2>

BLB vs GG, Fantasy Cricket Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10: Captain, Vice-captain For Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals, Today's Probable XIs at National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada at 11:30 PM IST June 5 Saturday.

<strong>TOSS:</strong> The ECS T10 Kiel match toss between Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals will take place at 11 PM IST June 5, Saturday

<strong>Time:</strong> 11:30 PM IST

<strong>Venue:</strong> National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada

<h2>BLB vs GG My Dream11 Team</h2>

WicketKeeper Swapnil Varhade

Keeper Denis Smith

Batsmen Devon Smith (VC), Roland Cato (C), Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold

All-rounders Mc Donald Daniel, Markel Baptiste, Sharkim Edwards

Bowlers Edward Larry, Redhead Nicklaus, Richard Rogers

<h2>BLB vs GG Probable Playing XIs</h2>

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith (c), Markel Baptiste, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), Craig Williams

Ginger Generals: Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Samuel Charles (wk), Darel Cyrus, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas

<h2>BLB vs GG Squads</h2>

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith, Markel Baptiste, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Josh Noel, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), Craig Williams, Ronel Williams, Alvin Ramnauth, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), McDonald Daniel, Narayan Sunil, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus, Brathwaite Jaheim, Garcia Randol, Andrew Sheon