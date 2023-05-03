Advertisement
BLB vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Dream11 Spice Isle T10, At National Cricket Stadium, St George's, 09:30 AM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Bay leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers will take place at 09:00 PM IST.
Start Time: May 3, Wednesday, 09:30 PM IST
Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's
BLB vs SS My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: D Smith, J Gian Benjamin
Batters: D Smith (c), H Campbell
All-rounders: R Williams (vc), N Shaba, R John, K Charles
Bowlers: S Lewis, R Rogers, K Hamilton
BLB vs SS Probable XI
Bay leaf Blasters: DS Smith, Clint Croney, Benjamin Wavel (c), HD Campbell, Andrew Kelshon, Denis Smith (wk), Kharmal Hamilton, Richard Rogers, NT Pascal, Belfon Nyron, Alvin Ramnauth.
Saffron Strikers: Rishon Williams, Jervin Gian Benjamin (wk), Stephen Naitram, Matthew Anil, Ryan John, Shermon Lewis, Javel St.Paul, Darel Cyrus (c), Jamie Buddy, Delaney Alexander, Kem Charles.
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
