Blow To Mumbai Indians As Jhye Richardson Ruled Out Of India ODIs, Doubtful For IPL
New Delhi: Australia pacer Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the ODI series against India after he suffered an injury recurrence in a domestic game on Saturday. The injury has also put Richardson's participation in the upcoming season of the IPL for Mumbai Indians in jeopardy.
Richardson was out of action since January 4 after straining his hamstring. He missed a large chunk of domestic matches, including the BBL final, Marsh Cup and Sheffield Shield. The injury was initially deemed normal and Richardson was set to be back in a few weeks' time. However, it didn't happen and Richardson took two months to return to action.
The Aussie made a comeback on Saturday, playing for his club side Fremantle against Wanneroo in a 50-over fixture. He took three wickets for five runs in four overs before leaving the field. He was later ruled out of the India ODI series. Nathan Ellis has been called in as a replacement for Jhye Richardson.
Richardson was roped in by Mumbai Indians for 1.5 crores.
Austalia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
