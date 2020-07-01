BLS vs LBR Dream11 Tips And Predictions St Lucia T10 Blast: Top Picks, Full Squad Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Laborie Bay Royals July 2 12 AM IST

BLS vs LBR Dream11 Team And Picks

BLS vs LBR Dream11 Update: Cricket’s return in the Caribbean continues following the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Vincy Premier League set the ball rolling last month. St Lucia T10 Blast will be the second such tournament getting underway amidst the health crisis. Ten teams are taking part in the tournament and have been divided into two groups of five each. The league starts from June 23 and the final will be played on July 8. All matches are to be played at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia.

The ten participating teams of the league are Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders.

TOSS – The toss between Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Laborie Bay Royals will take place at 11:30 PM (IST).

Time: 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

SQUADS

Babonneau Leatherbacks (BLS): Quaine Henry, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Caleb Thomas, Kissinger Anthony, Shervon Joseph, Steven Abraham, Alex Joseph, Zayee Antoine, Nyeem Rosemond, Jevaughn Charles, Nehemiah Wilfred, Graig Elisee

Laborie Bay Royals (LBR): Denlee Anthony, Kamanie Laure, Awene Edward, Rick Moses, Ulric George , Zephaniah Edwin, Daran Jn-Pierre, Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Michael Francois, Murlan Sammy, Tracy Peter, Tyran Theordore

