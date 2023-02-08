Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Hilarious Memes Surface As Pictures Of 'Shocking' Nagpur Pitch Go Viral
Given the pitch, it will be interesting to see what combination India go in with in Nagpur. Kuldeep Yadav, R Aswin and Ravindra Jadeja are all certain to play, however, if the wicket is going to be a rank turner, India might even consider playing Axar Patel as well.
Nagpur: India is set to take on Australia in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Nagpur from February 9. There has been a lot of buzz around the pitches the series will see. Former Australia cricketer Ian Healy even alleged that India prepare unfair pitches at home, adding that Australia will have a chance of winning only if India produces fair pitches. In contrast, former India coach Ravi Shastri wanted the pitches to turn from Day 1. Amidst all the speculations around the wicket for the first Test, the images of the pitch for the first Test have gone viral. The wicket looks dry and might well offer a big turn from Day 1. On such pitches, it is very tough for a Test match to last five days. "We want to maximise our advantage and prepare turners. Spinners are our biggest strength and we should give them the best conditions to bowl and get wickets," a source in the team told Indian Express. Given the pitch, it will be interesting to see what combination India go in with in Nagpur. Kuldeep Yadav, R Aswin and Ravindra Jadeja are all certain to play, however, if the wicket is going to be a rank turner, they may even consider playing Axar Patel as well. Meanwhile, fans had hilarious reactions to the images as soon as the pictures went viral.
Ashwin be like ? ? pic.twitter.com/o3qyyB60hKAvi (@AvishekDhakal7) February 7, 2023
Meanwhile Ashwin & Jaddu - pic.twitter.com/bdeROWR0gyAishwary Vardhan Singh Parihar (@iamavsp) February 7, 2023
Should join archeology pic.twitter.com/GJPaLK65QnThe new Bharat Army (@vaspar78) February 7, 2023
February 7, 2023
February 7, 2023
Also Read
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Hilarious Memes Surface As Pictures Of 'Shocking' Nagpur Pitch Go Viral
- Maine Steve Smith Ko 5 Se 6 Baar Out Kiya Tha: Mahesh Pithiya Reveals His Experience Of Bowling Australia In Nets
- Never Knew Just Able To Sit Out And Breathe Fresh Air Feels So Blessed: Rishabh Pant Updates On His Recovery
- IND Vs AUS: Shubman Gill Hints New Hairstyle Ahead Of First Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test
- There's Temptation To Play Three Spinners But You Never Know With Nagpur Pitch: KL Rahul
Also Read More News ›
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Hilarious Memes Surface As Pictures Of 'Shocking' Nagpur Pitch Go Viral
- Maine Steve Smith Ko 5 Se 6 Baar Out Kiya Tha: Mahesh Pithiya Reveals His Experience Of Bowling Australia In Nets
- Never Knew Just Able To Sit Out And Breathe Fresh Air Feels So Blessed: Rishabh Pant Updates On His Recovery
- IND Vs AUS: Shubman Gill Hints New Hairstyle Ahead Of First Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test
- There's Temptation To Play Three Spinners But You Never Know With Nagpur Pitch: KL Rahul
LIVE SCOREBOARD
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
01 Feb 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
England beat South Africa by 59 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
01 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 168 runs
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
29 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 5 wickets
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
29 Jan 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS