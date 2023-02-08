Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Hilarious Memes Surface As Pictures Of 'Shocking' Nagpur Pitch Go Viral

India is set to take on Australia in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Nagpur from February 9. There has been a lot of buzz around the pitches the series will see. Former Australia cricketer Ian Healy even alleged that India prepare unfair pitches at home, adding that Australia will have a chance of winning only if India produces fair pitches. In contrast, former India coach Ravi Shastri wanted the pitches to turn from Day 1.

Amidst all the speculations around the wicket for the first Test, the images of the pitch for the first Test have gone viral. The wicket looks dry and might well offer a big turn from Day 1. On such pitches, it is very tough for a Test match to last five days. "We want to maximise our advantage and prepare turners. Spinners are our biggest strength and we should give them the best conditions to bowl and get wickets," a source in the team told Indian Express.

Given the pitch, it will be interesting to see what combination India go in with in Nagpur. Kuldeep Yadav, R Aswin and Ravindra Jadeja are all certain to play, however, if the wicket is going to be a rank turner, they may even consider playing Axar Patel as well.

Meanwhile, fans had hilarious reactions to the images as soon as the pictures went viral.

