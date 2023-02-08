Border Gavaskar Trophy: IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Australia: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 1st Test, Border Gavaskar Trophy At Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

India Best players list of Australia vs India, India Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for 1st test, IND vs AUS 2023.

The match toss between India & Australia will take place at 09:00 PM IST.

Vidarbha cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, Maharashtra

09 February, Wednesday, 09:00 PM IST

IND vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli(c), Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner

All-rounders: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin(vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Travis Head

Bowlers: Scott Boland, Mohammad Shami

India (IND): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin,Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill

Australia (AUS): Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Steve Smith, Travis Head