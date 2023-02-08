Border Gavaskar Trophy: IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Australia: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 1st Test, Border Gavaskar Trophy At Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
TOSS: The match toss between India & Australia will take place at 09:00 PM IST. Venue: Vidarbha cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, Maharashtra Start Time: 09 February, Wednesday, 09:00 PM IST IND vs AUS My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey
Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli(c), Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner
All-rounders: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin(vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Travis Head
Bowlers: Scott Boland, Mohammad ShamiIND vs AUS Probable XI
India (IND): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin,Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill
Australia (AUS): Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Steve Smith, Travis Head
