Border Gavaskar Trophy: IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Australia: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 1st Test, Border Gavaskar Trophy At Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Updated: February 9, 2023 12:08 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
TOSS: The match toss between India & Australia will take place at 09:00 PM IST.

Venue: Vidarbha cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, Maharashtra

Start Time: 09 February, Wednesday, 09:00 PM IST

 

IND vs AUS My Dream11 Team

 

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli(c), Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner

All-rounders: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin(vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Travis Head

Bowlers: Scott Boland, Mohammad Shami

 

IND vs AUS Probable XI

India (IND): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin,Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill

Australia (AUS): Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Steve Smith, Travis Head

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

