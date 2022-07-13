Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India To Tour Australia For Five Tests In 2024 – Reports

Sydney: If reports are to be believed, India will tour Australia for a five-match Test series in 2024. The series will be part of the next Future Tours Programme (FTP) and will be played on a reciprocal basis. The decision to have a five-match India-Australia series was taken considering the fan engagement. Today, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is almost equivalent to the Ashes.

“I think it’s a great initiative as it’s the closest contest to an Ashes series for the Australian team,” former Australia captain Steve Waugh told Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, Australia will tour India in February-March 2023 but the series will be a four-match assignment and will be part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023. The series will be vital for both teams in terms of their qualification chances for the summit clash. Given where the teams stand at the moment in the WTC table, the winner of the India-Australia Test series could be one of the finalists of WTC.

More so, the additional Test against India will be a massive financial boost for Cricket Australia. “It is a bonus for Australia, which is due to begin serious negotiations on another broadcast deal,” The Australian recently reported giving a financial dimension to the expansion. “It is believed the four Tests were worth $400m to Cricket Australia in the most recent broadcast deal – which was part of the reason the thought of the visitors going home midway through the 2020-21 season was so alarming. An extra Test match against India ever four years will add significantly to broadcast revenues.”

This will not be the first time India and Australia will be involved in a five-match Test series. India have played five-Test series in Australia thrice, the last one in 1991-92 which Australia won 4-0. In 1959 and 1969, India hosted Australia for five Tests, while the 1979-80 series had six Tests.