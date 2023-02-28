KL Rahul's dry run in Test cricket has given a massive boost to the calls of including Shubman Gill in the Test team. Gill has been in remarkable form across formats but has been kept at bay due to the team persisting with KL Rahul. However, things have gone south for Rahul as the batter has failed to make any impact in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

More so, with BCCI removing him as India's vice-captain, there are high chances that Rahul might be replaced by Shubman Gill in the third Test in Indore from March 1.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has also backed Shubman Gill to replace KL Rahul in the third Test. "He (Gill) is that good at the moment and whether he scores or doesn't score, on form, on merit, he deserves a chance," Shastri said in the latest episode of ICC review.

Shastri also believes that including Gill will not hamper the team's combination, admitting that it is tough for the coach to make changes to the winning combination, but added that changes are must when a player is not performing.

"Not at all. I mean, it's straight up, It comes down to performance," Shastri replied. "You stick it on the board. This is the performance. It's a tough thing for a coach, I remember I had to do it many times, where you just sit down, and explain to the player, 'This is what's on the board, what do you think?'

India are 2-0 up in the series and a win in Indore will seal the series for the Rohit Sharma-led side. Also, the win will ensure India a berth in the World Test Championship final. Things are looking good for India but not for Austraia who will be without the services of Pat Cummins, David Warner and Josh Hazlewood. Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green, however, are set to return.