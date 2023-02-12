Ravindra Jadeja's Brutal Dig At Australia On Nagpur Pitch Controversy Will Hurt Visitors

India hammered Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The wicket in Nagpur faced the wrath of Australian fans and experts who alleged that India doctored the pitch to get favourable results.

Australia could not resist against the Indian bowlers as they were bowled out for 177 and 91 in their two innings, with as many as 16 batters falling to spinners. Ravindra Jadeja, who was making a comeback to the Indian team, was the star performer for India as he bagged the Player of the Match award for his seven wickets and 70 runs in the match.

When asked about the criticism surrounding the Nagpur pitch, Jadeja mercilessly trolled Australia by saying they might have seen the rough from the flight itself.

"Unko flight se hi rough patches dikh rahe the (They had probably spotted the rough from the flight itself). The atmosphere they created that it would spin; it didn't spin that much. If we see, they got out more to straight balls. We also got out lbw on straight balls," Jadeja said on Star Sports after the conclusion of the match.

Jadeja also shed light on hosts taking advantage of home conditions saying that every team has the right to prepare a wicket that suits their strength.

"This is bound to happen in India because we will obviously play to our team's strength. Our fast bowlers are also good, but spinners win more matches in India and pick up wickets, so why shouldn't we go with our strength," he said.

Jadeja added that the India team never complain of the green tops they get when they travel overseas. "When we go to Australia, they put 18-20 mm grass. We don't talk about the pitch then, hence they shouldn't say such things when they come to India," the veteran cricketer asserted.