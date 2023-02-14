Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Unlikely To Play The Second Test In Delhi - Report
Iyer is doing his strength and conditioning routines but the norm for return to play in international arena is to at least play a domestic game of some form before donning national colours again
Delhi: Star batter Shreyas Iyer, who was ruled out of the first Test due to a lower back injury is still doing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and it is unlikely the team management will risk playing him directly in a Test match. India and Australia will play the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from Friday and it is to be seen if Iyer is able to join the team. Iyer had posted a few videos of his intense rehab programme at the NCA in Bengaluru under trainer S Rajnikanth. Iyer is doing his strength and conditioning routines but the norm for return to play in international arena is to at least play a domestic game of some form before donning national colours again. Hence Iyer, who hasn't played any competitive cricket for a month now, might not be directly thrown into a Test match where he might have to field for 90 overs, crouch and stand close-in and then bat for long hours. It will be interesting to see if the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee names Iyer in the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup match against Madhya Pradesh from March 1-5 to prove his fitness just like they asked Ravindra Jadeja to play a Ranji Trophy game against Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah's recovery from stress fracture has been a slow one and the Indian team management is unlikely to risk playing him in the three ODIs against Australia just after the end of the four-match Test series. Bumrah will be needed for the potential World Test Championship final at the Oval in London from June 7-11 and also for the big ODI World Cup in India at the end of the year. Therefore, there is a possibility that Bumrah will return to play during Mumbai Indians' campaign at the IPL this year where his workload will be monitored.
Also Read
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Unlikely To Play The Second Test In Delhi - Report
- IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Travis Head In Place Of David Warner For Mitchell Johnson, Says 'That's Where It Got Murky For Me'
- I Would Drop David Warner And Bring Travis Head Into The Middle order, Says Mitchell Johnson
- Ind vs Aus: Indore to Host Third Test Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
- IND vs AUS: Travis Head Likely To Replace David Warner In the Second Test
Also Read More News ›
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Unlikely To Play The Second Test In Delhi - Report
- IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Travis Head In Place Of David Warner For Mitchell Johnson, Says 'That's Where It Got Murky For Me'
- I Would Drop David Warner And Bring Travis Head Into The Middle order, Says Mitchell Johnson
- Ind vs Aus: Indore to Host Third Test Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
- IND vs AUS: Travis Head Likely To Replace David Warner In the Second Test
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Feb 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 11 Feb 2023
India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
04 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 08 Feb 2023
Zimbabwe drew with West Indies
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
01 Feb 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
England beat South Africa by 59 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
01 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 168 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS