Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Todd Murphy Likely To Debut For Australia In Nagpur

The wait for the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy is over as the mouth-watering series is set to commence tomorrow, February 9 in Nagpur. Ahead of the series, there was quite an intense debate about the wickets in India. Ian Healy even went on to say that India use unfair home advantage to win the series at home. Amidst the controversy, the images of the Nagpur wicket went viral and as expected, the wicket looks to be a rank turner.

India edge ahead of Australia in terms of quality spinners. India have R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in their ranks while all of Australia's hopes rest on the shoulders of Nathan Lyon. However, if reports are to be believed, Australia are mulling over the inclusion of right-arm off-break bowler Todd Murphy.

Murphy hasn't played a Test for Australia yet but he has taken 29 wickets in 7 matches in First-Class cricket. While Australia have Nathan Lyon, who is also a right-arm off-break bowler, the fact that Indians haven't faced Murphy before might prompt the management to go in with him over Mitchell Swepson or Ashton Agar, the other two spinners in the squad.

"Todd Murphy has progressed quickly having impressed in domestic cricket and recently with Australia A. With those performances Todd has emerged as a strong spin option," George Baily, chairman of selectors had said while announcing Murphy's inclusion in the Test squad.

Pat Cummins (C), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner