Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli's Scary Record In Nagpur Will Give Nightmares To Pat Cummins-Led Australia

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is just a day away from the start. The series is set to commence in Nagpur on February 9. The images of the Nagpur wicket are going viral on social media and if the experts are to be believed, the wicket will be a rank turner. This will be a massive advantage to India who have a plethora of quality spinners in their ranks.

While India's spinners will hold the key in the series, the team will expect runs from their senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Kohli has not scored a Test century since 2019 but given his recent form, Kohli will be eyeing to break the shackles in the Tests as well. Kohli has scored four international centuries since 2022.

Virat Kohli also enjoys a stellar record in Nagpur. Kohli has two centuries, including a double ton, in the four innings he has played in Nagpur.

The Australians are also very aware of the Virat Kohli threat. Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has issued a warming to Pat Cummins and team against Kohli. Stoinis feels that Australia will have to get better of Virat Kohli to have any chance in the series.

"Virat is one of the best ever. The age he is at and the stage he is in his career, he will want to use this series as his platform. The best players always choose the best series. We have seen in the T20 World cup how good he was. It is an indication how hungry he is. He is certainly one who can push us back and we will have to get the better of him to be able to win this series. And I can tell you that we will be ready for him," Stoinis shared his views on Backstage with Boria show.

Virat Kohli has registered 7 centuries and 5 half-centuries against Australia in Test cricket.