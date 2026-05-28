‘Boss baby breaks world bosses record’: Sachin, Yuvraj, Jayasuriya stunned by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking IPL innings

Rajasthan Royals fearless youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is continuing to leave the cricket world stunned with every knocks he plays in IPL 2026. The 15-year-old opener once again produced a breathtaking knock in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad and added several more records to an already unforgettable season.

What has made Vaibhav’s rise even more special is the way he is dominating some of the world’s best bowlers at such a young age. The RR opener has not only become one of the biggest match-winners this season, but is also now part of the Orange Cap race alongside some of the biggest names in world cricket.

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During his explosive innings against SRH in New Chandigarh, Sooryavanshi crossed Chris Gayle’s long-standing record for the most sixes in a single IPL season.

Gayle had smashed 59 sixes during IPL 2012 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a record that stood untouched for 14 years. Vaibhav has now gone past that mark and already has 65 sixes this season.

The teenager hammered 97 runs off just 29 balls and cleared the boundary 12 times during one of the most destructive playoff knocks seen in IPL history.

Sachin Tendulkar left impressed by Vaibhav

After the innings, cricket legends from around the world flooded social media with praise for the young RR batter. Leading the reactions was Sachin Tendulkar, who highlighted the technical brilliance behind Vaibhav’s clean hitting.

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“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular,” Tendulkar posted on X.

The praise from Tendulkar quickly went viral among fans, especially with many already comparing Vaibhav’s rise to some of the greatest young talents Indian cricket has ever seen.

Yuvraj, Harbhajan and Jayasuriya praise RR youngster

Former India stars Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were also amazed by the fearless batting shown by the 15-year-old.

“Boss baby breaks world bosses record! Unbelievable this kid great to watch,” wrote Yuvraj.

Harbhajan posted: “The world on one side, this player on one side. The most unique, the most dangerous batsman. Six-hitting machine, our very own Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.”

Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya, known as one of the most destructive openers in cricket history, also praised the RR batter.

“This is some hitting from Vaibhav. Very special talent, such confidence at a young age. Cricket has a special player coming through,” Jayasuriya wrote.

A special talent lighting up IPL 2026

Vaibhav’s incredible season has already rewritten several IPL records. He has become the youngest player to score 600 runs in a season and is also the first batter in tournament history to combine 550-plus runs with a strike rate above 200.

The Rajasthan Royals opener has quickly become one of the biggest attractions of IPL 2026 and continues to play fearless cricket regardless of the occasion or opposition.

Sooryavanshi is just 15 years old and is doing things most established stars can only dream of doing in their whole career.

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