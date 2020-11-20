Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan claims that the bowlers will play a massive role in the much-anticipated series between India and Australia. Zaheer said that the Australian pitches offer good bounce and pace and both the teams have some of the top-line bowlers in world cricket at the moment.

Legendary Indian pacer feels that both the teams have to restrict the opponent to a lower total to tighten their hold in the series.

With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, to name a few, up their ranks, both India and Australia have formidable bowling attacks.

“The Australian pitches have always had good bounce and pace, so I think the area which will decide the ODIs, T20Is and Tests will be the bowlers and how well the team bowls as a unit to restrict the opponent to a lower total on the scoreboard,” said Zaheer.

“When someone talks about the top line bowlers in the world right now, the names of the players that come to our mind will all be on the pitch in this series,” he added.

The 69-day long tour consists of three ODIs, three T20Is and four-Test Match. Both the teams will lock horn in the ODI series first, which will commence from November 27.

Zaheer further said that the return of Steve Smith and David Warner will make an uphill task for the Indian team to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Now with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner to the Australian side, the Indian team is definitely going to face a stiffer competition than their previous tour Down Under,” the former India fast bowler said in a release issued by official broadcasters of the series, Sony Pictures Sports Network.

“There are no favourites going into the series as both the sides have quality batting and bowling line-up in their squad and that is what will make the upcoming tour interesting and exciting to watch.”

The last time when India toured Australia in 2018/19, Virat Kohli and Co. registered a historic 2-1 Test series win.

Zaheer’s thoughts were echoed by Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath, who also feels that the Virat Kohli-led side will face a tough competition this time around.

“The Indian cricket team will face a much tougher Australian team now that Smith and Warner are back but the Indian team is equally strong and have an aggressive mentality and determination to win the series,” said McGrath, who has staggering 563 Test wickets.

“The current Indian team has got the confidence of playing in Australian conditions now and they know how to do it as they’ve been successful here in the last tour.”

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar also feels that Smith-Warner inclusion will add muscle to Australian team but India’s bowling attack can pull the series off for the visitors.

“Australia’s Test team will be stronger than it was on India’s previous tour. The experience of Smith and Warner will add muscle to the Aussie side but I believe India’s bowling attack is ready to have their names carved in the history of Indian cricket by winning a consecutive series Down Under,” he said.