Bowling Two Consecutive Wide Balls Should Be A Free Hit: Sunil Gavaksar During CSK vs LSG Match

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels that bowling wides and no-ball is criminal in T20 cricket.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels that bowling wides and no-balls in T20 cricket is criminal and the bowler as well as the bowling coach should be punished for the same. Gavaskar's comments came during Chennai Super King's game against Lucknow Super Giants in IPl 2023. CSK, courtesy of a blistering 57 off 31 by Ruturaj Gaikwad and 47 by Devon Conway posted a mammoth score of 217-7 in 20 overs. What looked like a winning total soon started looking below par as LSG opener Kyle Mayers (53 off 22) and KL Rahul added 79 runs for the first wicket in just 5.3 overs.

After the massive onslaught, Dhoni introduced Moeen Ali, who removed Kyle Mayers. Ali took wickets in each of his four overs to turn the game on his head. A late blitz by Nicholas Pooran did help LSG reach 205 but they fell 12 runs short of the target.

CSK's fast bowlers were poor in their execution and were hammered all around the park. Not only that, they were extremely indisciplined as they bowled 13 wides and three no-balls. Gavaskar fumed on their inconsistency and said that bowlers should be punished for bowling wides and no-balls. Gavaskar also opined that bowling two consecutive wides should be a free hit.

MS Dhoni Threatens To Quit CSK Captaincy If Bowlers Doesn't Stop Bowling Wides And No-Balls

Even MS Dhoni was upset with so many extras and said if the team doesn't impove on their no-balls and wides, he will step down as CSK captain.