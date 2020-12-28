Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after his brilliant fifty against hosts Australia during the Boxing Day Test. Manjrekar revealed that he is a big admirer of Jadeja in Test cricket. The former India cricketer revealed this after a fan tagged Manjrekar in a Twitter post.

“Guess @sanjaymanjrekar won’t agree or like. But @imjadeja is the best Indian all-rounder with the best record after Kapil Dev. And his batting in the last few years has just got better. Well played Sir Jadeja,” a Twitter user tagged Sanjay Manjrekarand wrote.

“Big admirer of Jadeja, when it comes to Tests, have always been for years. Test cricket is his strong suit,” Manjrekar gave a befitting reply to the user.

Big admirer of Jadeja, when it comes to Tests, have always been for years. Test cricket is his strong suit. https://t.co/BEMS77ylDU Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 27, 2020

Not long back, Manjrekar had hailed Jadeja for his improved batting – claiming that the all-rounder always had the technique and ability.

“Things changed after 2015 with Ravindra Jadeja — the batsman. It was also the time when Ashwin was batting before him, Ashwin had four Test hundreds and Jadeja had nothing. Jadeja was competing with Ashwin as the spinner in side. Ashwin’s batting dropped Jadeja’s batting sort of skyrocketed. This guy always had a great first-class record and finally when he got his number, he felt ‘Wow, let me make most of it’,” Manjrekar told Sony Networks.

In the past, Manjrekar faced backlash for calling Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer during the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, India has been bundled out for 325. With a lead of 131 runs, the tourists would feel they are in total control of the match.