Travis Head Credits Australia Captain Tim Paine For Taking Pressure Off Him

Travis Head credited his captain Tim Paine’s innings that helped take the pressure off him on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test on Friday. Head and Paine’s 150-run partnership for the sixth wicket put Australia in a commanding position against New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. Head scored his second Test century while Paine scored 79.

“I think it helped that Tim came out and struck the ball as well as he did, Definitely took a lot of pressure off me,” said the wicketkeeper-batsman Head.

“I don’t think I changed the way I went about it, especially to (Neil) Wagner, Tim took him on and played exceptionally well and was very positive, plays the pull and hook shots extremely well. That was his game plan and at the other end left-hand/right-hand definitely helped with the momentum and putting pressure back on their bowlers. Exceptional day for Tim as well and he took a lot of pressure off me in the partnership.”

Head, who was criticised for his dismissal on 56 in the previous Test at Perth, said his knock at MCG was mixed since he got a good start but did not manage to convert it into a big score.

“I’ve been really happy with how I’ve been starting the innings over the last few months, especially this season, so it was about making sure I go on. I was more disappointed getting out in the second innings and looking back to how my week panned out – probably even more frustrated after my second innings about the first innings. But it was nice to go out last night, get us into stumps and then start my innings how I’d like and how I have been. Going on with it was nice,” he said.