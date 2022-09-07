Boycott IPL, Sack Rohit Trends After India’s Loss Against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022

New Delhi: India’s loss against Sri Lanka on Tuesday has raised a big question on Indian players’ low performance in a big tournament like Asia Cup 2022 in comparison to the aggression they show while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The consecutive defeat against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage also showed the inefficiency in the captaincy of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. The cricket fans expressed their frustration on social media and started trending #Boycott IPL along with #SackRohit.

The trend was filled up with memes mocking the Men in Blue and the kind of game they play in domestic leagues. “The day from which Indian Public Stop watching IPL the day from. That this Useless team start playing for the country & pride not running for the money. The same happens in the T20 WC #boycottipl,” read a meme. Another meme was a template of the famous Pakistan spectator Momin Saqib along with the caption, “#boycottipl the Indian team has lost the will to win matches for the country. Lousy body language.”

The cricket fans did not spare Rohit Sharma as well. The fans compared him with India’s former captain Virat Kohli. In a tweet a fan wrote, “Cry or agree #ViratKohli #AsiaCupT20 #sackrohit #MSDhoni” and attached a meme with it comparing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. “BCCI replacing Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma as Captain #INDvSL #SackRohit”, another tweet read with the meme of comparing the two batters.

Currently, India’s entry into the Asia Cup final looks unlikely. The team would have to win their next game against Afghanistan, while Sri Lanka and Afghanistan would have to defeat Pakistan in their next matches. This would lead to India, Pakistan and Afghanistan with same number of points and the second finalist will be decided by net run-rate.