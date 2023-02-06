Boys Only Need One Thing That Starts With B: Ravichandran Ashwin's Response Goes Viral
New Delhi: India will face Australia in a four-match test series, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 starting from February 9. The first Test will be take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad will host the next three games. Ravichandran Ashwin is a crucial spinner and his performance will play an important role in India's victory. In a recent Tweet a user named Mahimaa tweeted, 'boys only need one thing and that starts with B'. In response Ashwin retweeted and said 'Border-Gavaskar Trophy'. Ashwin's hilarious response is going viral all over internet.
The 36-year-old Ashwin, who has 449 Test wickets to his name, needs six more wickets to go past former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who took 95 wickets against Australia in 18 Tests. Ravi Shastri, however, has a word of advice for Ashwin. "One thing you don't want for him is to over-plan. He is good enough doing what he is. Sticking to that. He is a real crucial player here. His form will decide the series. Because Ashwin is a package not just with the ball, he will get some important runs as well. If he is on fire on both departments, that might well decide the outcome of the series. He is world class in most condition. But in Indian conditions he cane be lethal. If the ball is spinning and biting the dust, he has enough up the sleeves to trouble the batters. But you don't want him to over-think and try too many things," the former India cricketer said in an interaction organised by Star Sports.
Border-Gavaskar Trophy ?? https://t.co/rzDlTW5vJJAshwin ?? (@ashwinravi99) February 6, 2023
