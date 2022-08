BPH vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals: Captain, Vice-Captain, Pro

BPH vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals

BPH vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 28, At Edgbaston, Birmingham

My Dream11 Team Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Dream11 Team Prediction BPH VS MNR 2022: Best players list of BPH vs MNR, Birmingham Phoenix Dream11 Team Player List, Manchester Originals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Birmingham Phoenix & Manchester Originals will take place at 11:00 PM IST

Start Time: 11:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM Local Time

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

BPH vs MNR My Dream11 Team

Philip Salt, Laurie Evans, Liam Livingstone (VC), Will Smeed, Moeen Ali, Paul Walter, Tristan Stubbs, Kane Richardson (C), Tom Helm, Matt Parkinson, Joshua Little.

BPH vs MNR Probable XI

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Miles Hammond, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade (wk), Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes, Kane Richardson, Imran Tahir.

Manchester Originals: Philip Salt (wk), Laurie Evans (c), Wayne Madsen, Ashton Turner, Tristan Stubbs, Paul Walter, Colin Ackermann, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson, Mitchell Stanley, Joshua Little.